Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Raised by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perrigo Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.