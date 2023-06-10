PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170,969 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
