Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 179,934 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 179,934 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average is $270.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

