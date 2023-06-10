Piper Sandler Increases JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $24.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of FROG opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 634,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,535.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,339,814 shares of company stock worth $30,208,104 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

