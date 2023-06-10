Piper Sandler Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $40.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,806,201 shares of company stock worth $50,845,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Confluent by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.