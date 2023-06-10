Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 298.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at $10,063,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 544.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 148,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

