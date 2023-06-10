Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Down 6.1%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 94,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 144,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Power Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

