PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,569 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 647,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PowerSchool by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $79,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PWSC stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

