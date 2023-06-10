Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 938 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.