QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.64. QuantumScape shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1,801,657 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 5.14.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

