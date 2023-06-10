Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,305,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $22,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 342,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares in the company, valued at $691,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,195 shares of company stock valued at $450,581. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.