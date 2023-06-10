Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 56,436 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $510,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of RXRX opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.41. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

