Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 100,497 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,366,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $21,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

