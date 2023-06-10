Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 164,200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

