Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 186,900 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $24,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

