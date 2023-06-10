Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,033,939 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 1,457.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $22,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $116,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of APP stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.95.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,054,574 shares of company stock valued at $682,402,414. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

