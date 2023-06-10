Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $22,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,307,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,544 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,777,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $54.11 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

