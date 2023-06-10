Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

