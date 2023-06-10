Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $23,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $51.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

