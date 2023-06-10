Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.84 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

