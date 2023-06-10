Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,889,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 405,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $21,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after buying an additional 114,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 118,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.90.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.