Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.50 Million Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of -0.12. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCL. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

