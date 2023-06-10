Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.68 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $35.56 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.