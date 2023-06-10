Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 261,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

