Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.28 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 540,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $14,719,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

