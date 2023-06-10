Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.41 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $22,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AYI stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

