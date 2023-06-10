Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.12 Million Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346,156 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

