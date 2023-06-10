Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.13 Million Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $84.98 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

