Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USLM stock opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $193.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

