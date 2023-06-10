Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,876 shares of company stock worth $8,377,072. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 485.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

