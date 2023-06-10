Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

