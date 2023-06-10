Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

ATKR opened at $138.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

