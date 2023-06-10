Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,250 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

