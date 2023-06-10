Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 413,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

