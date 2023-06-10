Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,879,400 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 844.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

