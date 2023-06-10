Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,200 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of ENTA opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $76.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

