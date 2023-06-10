Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,457,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after purchasing an additional 159,155 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

