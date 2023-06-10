Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

