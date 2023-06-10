Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $72.72 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

