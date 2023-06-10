Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,167,100 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,167,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,781,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at PPL

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.82 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.