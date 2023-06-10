Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,100 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,630,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 464,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

