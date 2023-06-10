Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 199,405 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

