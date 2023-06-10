Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 255,800 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JFrog Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Transactions at JFrog

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.04 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,345,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,814 shares of company stock valued at $30,208,104. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

