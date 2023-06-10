Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASR. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $286.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.35 and its 200 day moving average is $276.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $5.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

