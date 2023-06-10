Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,785,098 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,785,098 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Frontline by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Frontline by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 102.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,025,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,274,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

FRO opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $352.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.76 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is 147.59%.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

