Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 353,400 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 353,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,228.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

SXC stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $622.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.23. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.