Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 409,300 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,683,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 409,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

