Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,700 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $23,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.28 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

