Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 56,202 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $22,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after purchasing an additional 214,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 155,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 104,202 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $543.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

