Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 694,214 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock worth $2,632,440. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

